Five Bulldogs Tabbed as All-Conference Selections
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Five members of the Allan Hancock College men's basketball program have been recognized as postseason award winners in the North Division of the Western State Conference.
Amari Stroud, Matt Solomon, and Vondre Chase headlined the list for the Bulldogs after collecting First Team All-Conference honors while Bryce Craver and Shawn Kelly landed on the Honorable Mention list.
Stroud, who has verbally committed to Long Beach State University, started in 21 of his 23 appearances this season and led the Bulldogs with 16.3 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. The Fresno native tallied six 20+ point performances and registered eight double-doubles throughout the 2021-22 campaign.
Solomon, a notable sharpshooter for the Bulldogs, averaged 16.1 points per game. The Newbury Park native started in 14 of his 23 appearances, ending the season with a red-hot 45.8 shooting percentage from long range after hitting 70 three-pointers. He totaled seven games with 20+ point performances, including a season-high showing of 32 points in the win over Oxnard on February 5th.
Chase, who started in 23 of his 24 appearances, rounded out the list of top award winners for the program. The Massachusetts native averaged 9.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game while boasting a 70 percent finish from the charity stripe. He scored in double figures nine times this season, including a career-high performance of 30 points in the win at Cuesta earlier this month.
Craver started in all 22 of his appearances in his second season with the Bulldogs. The sophomore from La Mirada led the program with 6.3 assists per game, while also adding 6.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest. He totaled 139 assists on the season, which ranked him 14th in the state, and closed the season with a 1.8 assist-to-turnover ratio.
Kelly wraps up the list of AHC honorees after earning 18 starts in his 25 appearances. The Florida native closed the season averaging 9.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per contest while boasting a 52.1 percent finish from the floor. He tallied 10 double-digit performances, highlighted by a career-high mark of 21 points in the home win over LA Pierce.
The Bulldogs ended the season with an overall record of 17-10 and finished second in the league with a 9-3 mark against Western State Conference foes.
Three Bulldogs Picked for All-WSC Honors
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Three members of the Allan Hancock College women's basketball program have been named as postseason honorees for the North Division of the Western State Conference.
Jayci Bayne and Carlissa Solorio were both named as First Team All-Conference selections, while Alexandria Paquet received an Honorable Mention nod. This marks the second consecutive year that the Bulldogs have had three or more individuals recognized as All-WSC award winners.
Bayne, now a two-time All-WSC recipient, led Coach Nerelli's squad with 20.6 points and 4.7 assists per game while also averaging a 38 percent shooting effort from the field. She leads the conference and is ranked 26th in the state for total scoring after pouring in 413 points on the season thus far, while per scoring average places her in 11th amongst other CCCAA foes. The Arroyo Grande native closed the regular season with 43 made three-pointers and boasts a 75.9 percent mark from the charity stripe. She started in all 20 of her appearances during the 2021-22 campaign, finishing 10 games with 20 or more points and recording one triple-double.
Solorio was recognized after a stellar breakout season with the Bulldogs. She closed the regular season with an average of 9.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game after finding her groove midway through the season. The Santa Maria native registered seven double-double performances throughout the season, snagging a career-high of 16 boards in the win at Oxnard. She started in 21 of her 27 appearances on the court and closed the regular season with a solid 51.7 percent finish from the floor.
In her first season at Hancock, Paquet directed the offense to the tune of 3.3 assists per game while averaging 10 points per contest. The Ernest Righetti alum, who has appeared in 25 games so far, recorded a 31.4 percent mark from long range after hitting 33 three-pointers this season.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to open postseason action at home on March 1st at 6 PM inside of the Joe White Memorial Gymnasium. For full event information and spectator details, please click here.