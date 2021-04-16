After scoring its first win of the season against Cuesta on Tuesday, Hancock's baseball team made it two in a row over the Cougars on Thursday.

Jacob Ortega, RJ Clayton and Jake Steels powered the Hancock offense as reliever Lucas Earle earned the win in his 2021 debut as the Bulldogs beat Cuesta 6-4 at John Osborne Field in Santa Maria.

Hancock is now 2-1 on the season. The Bulldogs started their 2021 campaign with a 15-11 loss to Mt. San Jacinto.

Cuesta jumped out to an early 2-1 lead at the end of the first frame, but an RBI single from Lompoc High grad Jeff Ray evened the score in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Bulldogs doubled the production in the next frame after a double by Clayton plated one run and a single from Trenton Pallas scored another. The Cougars knotted the score in the top of the seventh with a two-run inning, but Hancock was able to grind out the victory.

A single from Travis Welker in the bottom of the seventh plated the go-ahead run, followed by an RBI from Clayton in the next frame to close out the scoring.

Earle got the win as former Cabrillo standout Matthew Gonzales collected his first save of the season after punching out three batters through two innings of work.

Ortega went 3-for-3 with a run. Clayton went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored. Steels scored twice. Clayton and Steels are both Righetti High graduates. Clayton is hitting .400 through three games, with six hits, three runs and two RBIs.

St. Joseph High grad Zach Trevino came on in relief to pitch for Cuesta and went five innings, allowing three earned runs while striking out two.

CJ Jaramillo, from Las Vegas' Faith Lutheran High, started for Hancock and went five innings, allowing just two earned runs on two hits.

Ray is hitting .417 to lead the Bulldogs. He also has a team-high five RBIs. Steels has been an effective lead-off man, with four runs, three RBIs and three stolen bases. Welker, a sophomore infielder from Santa Ynez High, is having a solid start, hitting .375 with five runs scored and two stolen bases.

Hancock returns to action on Saturday with a home doubleheader against Ventura. First pitch is set for 12 p.m. at Osborne Field.

Girls basketball (Thursday)

Orcutt Academy 60, Nipomo 52

Orcutt Academy defeated Nipomo in a game to tip off the 2021 spring season.

Junior Giselle Calderon, the reigning All-Area Defensive Player of the Year and Ocean League MVP, got off to a noteworthy start for the Spartans, recording 27 points and hitting five 3-pointers in Orcutt Academy's win at Nipomo.

Chyanna Tell added 15 points, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers in the process.

Nipomo junior Kacie Slover scored 21 points and five rebounds for the Titans. Gracie Gutierrez added seven points and Leah Miller and Kayden Sanders each chipped in six points.

Devyn Kendrick added seven points and 15 rebounds.

Santa Maria 62, Atascadero 38

Santa Maria was dominant in its season opener, routing the Greyhounds at home in an Ocean League game.

Carlissa Solorio led the way with 20 points and eight rebounds for the Saints. Luz Olea added 12 points and Iceis McNutt filled up the stat sheet with six points, eight rebounds, seven steals and six assists.

Santa Maria played its second game in as many days at Atascadero on Friday.

Righetti 60, Lompoc 22

The defending Mountain League champion rolled in its opener, which was a non-league home game against Lompoc.

The Warriors were initially scheduled to play Mission Prep Thursday and Friday in Mountain League games, but the Royals had to postpone due to coronavirus concerns.

Alex Paquet led the Warriors with 15 points as senior Paityn Persson and freshman Bree Luna each had 11 points.

Cierra Bailey led the Braves with 10 points while Cheyanne Cordova added seven.

Boys basketball (Thursday)

Santa Maria 63, Atascadero 62

Senior Rolando Pina had a huge 2021 debut as he recorded a double-double in the Saints' Ocean League win.

Pina grabbed 20 points and snared 13 rebounds. Santa Maria senior Justin Gutierrez added 15 points and hit a clutch free throw FT with five seconds left to give the Saints a four-point lead.

Junior Alex Milner hit three 3-pointers and finished with nine points. Coach Dave Yamate said freshman Ethan Kamps came off the bench and "provided a big spark" with nine points and six rebounds.

The Saints played at Atascadero Friday for another league game.

Mission Prep 61, Righetti 56

The Warriors were down three with about 30 seconds left, but twice couldn't grab a rebound off missed free throws as the Royals went up 59-54.

The Warriors made it 59-56 on a putback with 15 seconds left, but Josh Turner made two free throws to put the game away.

Nipomo 59, Santa Ynez 36

Louis DiModica led the Titans to a win with 15 points as Daren Sosa chipped in 12.

Jackson Ollenburger led Santa Ynez with 13 points and five boards. Landon Lassahn had eight points, five rebounds and a block as Scottie Bunch added seven points.

Rudy Garibay had nine points for the Titans.