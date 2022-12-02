Alex Paquet.jpg

Hancock's Alex Paquet eyes the defense during a game against Reedley this season. 

 Contributed, Hancock College athletics

With unbeaten Folsom Lake down 29-16 at Hancock College at halftime Thursday night, it figured that the visiting Eagles would heat up in the second half.

They did, and how.

The Eagles scored 55 points in the second half, including 30 in the fourth quarter en route to a 71-64 win against the Bulldogs at Hancock's Toys for Tots Tournament at Joe White Memorial Gymnasium on the Hancock campus.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times  

