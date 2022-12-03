Cynthia Ramirez 01
Cynthia Ramirez, a freshman who graduated from Arroyo Grande High School, is one of the five Hancock All-WSC First Team members.

 Contributed, Hancock College Athletics

After a historic 2022 season, the Hancock College women's soccer team recorded another first this week.

A total of 11 Bulldogs garnered All-Western State Conference honors, the highest number in school history. Five Hancock players made the All-WSC First Team, and Hancock head coach Billy Vinnedge and his staff earned the conference Coaching Staff of the Year award.

Hancock (15-2-5, 9-1-2) shared the Western State Conference title with Santa Barbara, marking the first conference title of any kind, outright or shared, for a Hancock women's soccer team.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

