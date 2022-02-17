SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Allan Hancock College baseball team avenged an early-season loss after taking down Taft College in a 17-5 decision at John Osborne Field on Tuesday afternoon.
Bats rattled for the Bulldogs (5-3) from the start as the team notched 13 runs in the second inning. Jacob Ruley, Jacob Steels, Evan Steinberg, Joey Frietas, and Trenton Pallas each recorded RBIs after registering singles, while Vance Serrano contributed to the scoring frenzy with two RBIs after a double. The home squad also capitalized on hiccups throughout the inning after Ruley and Serrano each scored on passed balls and Vander Hodges was sent in after a balk. Kalub Ramirez added to the lead in the fourth with a deep double that plated three runners. The Cougars (4-4) were able to get on the board with a pair of runs in the fifth and three runs in the seventh. Jacob Ortega was credited with the final run of the contest after scoring on a balk in the bottom of the seventh.
Hancock registered a season-high mark of 18 hits on the day, led by Ruley's 3-for-3 showing at the plate. Steels (3), Ramirez (2), Freitas (2), and Ortega (2) also notched multiple hits while six others tallied one apiece. This game also marked the highest scoring total for AHC since May 8, 2021, when the Bulldogs recorded a 17-7 finish against Ventura College.
Isaac Baez tossed for five innings on the mound to earn the win, striking out two and surrendering two earned runs. Nick Ahedo, Kaden bean, Christian Dijkman, and Bradley Waite also appeared on the bump but did not factor into the final decision.
The Bulldogs are slated to return to action on Thursday, February 17th, with a home showing against Bakersfield College. The first pitch is scheduled for 2 PM at John Osborne Field.