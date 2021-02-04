For the first time in nearly a year, there's some real optimism for Central Coast athletics.

Some schools have begun to schedule actual competitions. Santa Maria High is set to host a cross country dual against Mission Prep on Friday.

Most other high schools are planning their return to competition or planning to start up practices soon.

The change has been fairly rapid, so it may be a bit difficult to predict what the next few weeks and months will look like.

Just a couple weeks ago, we weren't sure if we'd have any games, meets or matches this year, but here we are preparing for competition.

Will there be football this school year?

So, with cross country starting up and some golf and tennis likely joining shortly, the biggest question most of us have now is this: Will there be football?

I say yes, there will be some high school football before school's out. One of the biggest reasons for that will be momentum and pressure. I can't imagine that we'll see cross country, tennis, baseball and softball and the powers that be fend off the enormous pressure that creates by those demanding to have football in the state.

And it makes some sense. If the dominoes begin to fall and most of these outdoor sports do have seasons, it only makes sense people will feel there should also be football. I don't predict a full season, but maybe a league/county schedule or at the very least some special bowl-type games.

I hope there is some football. This should be obvious as I've covered about 150 high school football games on the Central Coast over the past 10-plus years, but I thought I should mention that.

The past year has been brutal, but seeing all the class of 2021 football players not being able to play a single game in their senior seasons would be especially cruel.

I know there is a pretty concrete timeframe in place with regards to football, with most saying a season needs to end by late April, but if there's any chance to have some football this school year, I think everything and anything will be on the table, even if that means some games in May and June.

What about the tiers?

With that said, I think the California sports tiers will be changing at some point. I also hope that there'll be a pretty rapid recovery in the state, with most counties and regions moving up and out of the purple tier pretty quickly.

I think Gov. Gavin Newsom has done a commendable job balancing everything that has been thrown his way. His administration seems to be working more with coaches and administrators who are leading the push to change things and allow some more movement at the youth and high school level in terms of sports.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox! Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers Click to Sign up!

Will there be indoor sports?

Now, I'm still a little hesitant on the indoor sports situation. I could see mask wearing mandated for basketball, which is fine in order to have a season. That could be the same for volleyball.

Then you have a sport like wrestling, which is close-contact, indoor sport where masks aren't really an option during competition. I have no idea what wrestling will look like this year, though I wouldn't be surprised if they just let the kids go for it if the conditions improve rapidly.

Spectators?

Now, one of the biggest questions surrounding this is what about spectators. Most of what I have heard lately is no spectators. At the very best there will be limited occupancy at games and likely no spectators for indoor sports, though parents and family could get in there.

I just hope the outcomes are equitable for everyone.

What about Hancock?

Now, there seems to be a lot of good news from Hancock. The Bulldogs have opted into most every sport this school year and is making an honest effort to have as much athletic competition as it can, safely.

The Bulldogs should be hosting basketball games next month. Then we'll likely see baseball and softball. Last I heard, they were still opted into a football season.

Hancock has had build a modified schedule with about 20% of the state opting in to spring one sports.

Hancock will be facing schools like Taft College, Bakersfield, College of the Sequoias, Cerro Coso, Antelope Valley, and Cuesta in various sports instead of a typical conference schedule.

With all that said, it does feel good to have some optimism and see kids competing again.