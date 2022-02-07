Bulldogs' Softball Sweeps Porterville in Season Opener
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Allan Hancock College softball program opened the season with a sweep over Porterville College on Saturday morning. This marks the first contest for the squad in 702 days when the team played their final game prior to the pandemic on March 5, 2020.
The Bulldogs are set to return to action on Tuesday, February 8th, with a home showing versus Bakersfield. The event is scheduled to begin at 12 PM on the AHC Softball Field.
GAME ONE: ALLAN HANCOCK - 11, PORTERVILLE - 1 | BOX SCORE
The Bulldogs opened the day with a dominating victory after run ruling the visitors in five innings. Both teams scored in the opening frame as the Pirates plated one on a wild pitch and a triple from Briana Munoz scored a baserunner. AHC registered three runs in the second after a triple by Mya Mendoza plated three while Alyssa Jones sent home one more in the third. Munoz sparked a six-run rally in the bottom of the fourth with a double that scored one, followed by a double from Xchelle Glidewell that scored another. Antoinette Terrones was credited with an RBI after being walked with the bases loaded and X. Glidewell scored during the next at-bat after a wild pitch. Abigail Salazar registered the final two RBIs after a hard-hit single.
Mendoza led the team with three RBIs and one stolen base after two hits and one run. Salazar, Munoz, and X. Glidewell also finished the contest with two hits apiece. X. Glidewell recorded the win in the circle after tossing a complete game. She finished the contest with one strikeout and one earned run while scattering six hits.
GAME TWO: ALLAN HANCOCK - 7, PORTERVILLE - 1 | BOX SCORE
The Bulldogs struck first again in the nightcap with a four-run showing in the bottom of the second frame. Marissa Hein plated a pair of runs to start the inning by forcing an error and eventually found her own way home after capitalizing on a passed ball. Ehsya Glidewell recorded the final RBI of the inning after being walked with the bases loaded. The Pirates scored their lone run of the game in the fifth inning after a single plated one. Scoring ended for both sides in the bottom of the sixth after a double from Mendoza sent home two and a single from Munoz scored one.
Munoz, Mendoza, E. Glidewell, and X. Glidewell closed the contests with two hits each. Munoz tossed a complete game after seven innings in the circle. She sat down out five batters and allowed one earned run while scattering eight hits.
Baseball Tops Canyons with Fifth Inning Scoring
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Allan Hancock College baseball program earned a 3-1 win over College of the Canyons on Saturday afternoon at John Osborne Field. | BOX SCORE
The Cougars (0-4) struck first after a runner advanced on a grounder to short in the opening frame, but the home squad responded in the bottom of the inning with a homer from Trenton Pallas that leveled the score. Both teams were scoreless through the next three frames before the Bulldogs (2-2) regained the lead in the fifth inning. Joey Freitas plated the winning runner with a sacrifice fly to right field before Pallas closed the scoring after capitalizing on a passed ball.
Pallas led AHC at the plate with a 2-for-2 showing, which featured two runs and one RBI, and registered one stolen base. Jacob Ruley was the only other Bulldog to register a hit as nine batters were struck out and 11 were walked for the home team. Ruley also was credited with one stolen base.
Vance Serrano earned the start on the bump but did not factor into the final decision. He scattered four hits and punched out two batters after tossing four innings. Anthony Lopez closed the contest through the final five innings and collected the win after allowing just three hits and sitting down two batters.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to return to action on Tuesday, February 8th, at home against Rio Hondo. First pitch is set for 2 PM on John Osborne Field.
Hancock Men's Basketball
Bulldogs Return to Action with Win over Oxnard
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Allan Hancock College men's basketball team resumed action on Saturday afternoon after more than a week of downtime and topped Oxnard College, 100-78, inside of the Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.
The Bulldogs (11-8, 3-1 WSC) came out hot and built an early 24-9 lead to open the contest, but only led by 12 at the intermission after Oxnard mounted a comeback. Solid offensive production for the home squad kept the Condors (5-11, 1-5 WSC) at bay throughout a physical second half. The Bulldogs finished the night with a red-hot 49.3 percent mark from the field and an 81 percent showing from the charity stripe. Coach Aye's squad also limited the visitors to just a 17 percent finish from distance and forced 15 turnovers while holding a 49-30 advantage on the boards.
Hancock was led offensively by Matt Solomon and Amari Stroud as they combined for 61 of the team's 100 total points. Solomon poured in 32 points, which included six made three-pointers, and tacked on nine assists. Stroud closed the game with a double-double performance after registering 29 points and 14 rebounds. Aaron Moore also finished in double figures after adding 10 points from the bench. Shawn Kelly and Bryce Craver each contributed heavily outside of the scoring column. Kelly wrapped up action with eight assists and three steals while Craver chipped in seven assists and two blocks.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to return to action on Monday, February 7th, with a home contest against Cuesta College. Tip-off is set for 5 PM inside of the Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.