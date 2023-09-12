Since taking its second loss of the season, the Hancock women's soccer team has won three straight and out-scored its opponents by a combined 24-0 in the process.

After Cynthia Ramirez set a Hancock school single game scoring record with six goals Tuesday, the Bulldogs (4-2-0) finished a 3-0 week with two more non-league wins, 6-0 at home against West Los Angeles Friday and 4-0 at San Diego Miramar Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Hancock men (3-2-0) were shorthanded for the second straight time and took their second straight loss, 5-0 at home against Cabrillo (1-1-1) Saturday. Hancock season scoring leader Miguel Padron was among the absent Bulldogs that day.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

