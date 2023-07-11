In 2022, Hancock College fielded a women's golf team for the first time in decades. The program will return for a 2023 campaign.
Rob Senior, a former assistant golf coach at Mission Prep and a current Hancock faculty member, will coach the Hancock women's golf squad in 2023.
The Bulldogs are slated to compete in nine regular-season events, beginning with Western State Conference Tournament No. 1 at Citrus College Aug. 28 and concluding with the WSC Championship Oct. 30 at a site TBA.
The WSC teams for 2023 will include Hancock, Antelope Valley, Canyons, Citrus, Bakersfield, Moorpark and Santa Barbara. Seven of the eight events the Bulldogs will compete in, including the Aug. 28 opener at San Dimas Golf Course, will count toward WSC records.
The Central Coast Classic will take place Oct. 9 and 10 at Cypress Ridge Golf Course in Arroyo Grande, with 11 a.m. starts both days. The Bulldogs will host WSC Tournament No. 7, the final WSC tourney, Oct. 23 at Santa Maria Country Club at 11 a.m.
The Central Coast Classic is the lone season event that will not count toward conference records.
The 3C2A State Championship will take place Nov. 13 and 14 at Cypress Ridge.
