2023 Hancock golf

In 2022, Hancock College fielded a women's golf team for the first time in decades. The program will return for a 2023 campaign.

 Contributed, Hancock College athletics

Rob Senior, a former assistant golf coach at Mission Prep and a current Hancock faculty member, will coach the Hancock women's golf squad in 2023.

The Bulldogs are slated to compete in nine regular-season events, beginning with Western State Conference Tournament No. 1 at Citrus College Aug. 28 and concluding with the WSC Championship Oct. 30 at a site TBA.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

