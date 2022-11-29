Andre Scott spent last summer in an operations role for the Hancock College women's basketball team and its interim coach, Kari Duperron.

Then Duperron stepped down for personal reasons, and suddenly Scott was the interim Bulldogs coach.

"It happened the day before school started," Scott said after Hancock (5-2) beat Reedley 69-40 in a Nov. 22 non-conference game that marked Hancock's season home opener.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

