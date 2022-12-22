121222 AHC Women Hoops

The Hancock women's basketball team (10-5) posted two wins at the Glendale Crossover, beating host Glendale 55-50 Wednesday and College of the Canyons 63-36 Thursday.

 Contributed, Hancock College athletics

The Bulldogs reversed things on the host Vaqueros, who beat Hancock 64-54 at the Hancock Crossover at Hancock earlier in the season.

Hancock's defense was stellar both games. Glendale went 17-for-58 from the floor, and Canyons was 12-for-63.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

