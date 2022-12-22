The Hancock women's basketball team (10-5) posted two wins at the Glendale Crossover, beating host Glendale 55-50 Wednesday and College of the Canyons 63-36 Thursday.
The Bulldogs reversed things on the host Vaqueros, who beat Hancock 64-54 at the Hancock Crossover at Hancock earlier in the season.
Hancock's defense was stellar both games. Glendale went 17-for-58 from the floor, and Canyons was 12-for-63.
Chloe Blankenship led the Hancock scoring in both games. Blankenship put in 16 points against Glendale and 14 against Canyons.
Giselle Calderon scored 13 points against Glendale and snared 12 rebounds against Canyons. Mendoza put in 12 points against Canyons, and Alex Paquet snared 10 rebounds against Glendale.
