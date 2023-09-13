In a non-conference doubleheader at Hancock College Tuesday, the Hancock women stretched their winning streak to four games. Meanwhile, the Hancock men took their third straight loss.
Hancock goalkeepers Maya Mendek and Sam Patchin combined for their team's fifth shutout as the Bulldogs moved to 5-2-0 on the year with a 7-0 win over the Bakersfield women in the second half of the doubleheader. The Renegades dropped to 0-1-2.
Los Angeles Harbor (2-4-0) edged the Hancock men (3-3-0) 2-1 in the first half of the doubleheader. The Bulldogs have been short-handed in all their losses and were without scoring leader Miguel Padron again Tuesday.
Hancock women 7, Bakersfield 0
State scoring leader Cynthia Ramirez popped in three goals Tuesday as the Bulldogs cruised to a win against the Renegades. Hancock led 4-0 at halftime.
Ramirez also had two assists Tuesday. She assisted on a Belinda Hernandez goal in the 43rd minute and a Kaihla Lopez goal in the 66th. Zorah Coulibaly, in the eighth minute, assisted on the first Ramirez goal, the first initial of the game.
Ximena Jinojosa assisted on the second Ramirez goal. Ramirez scored an unassisted goal in the 87th minute for the final tally of the game.
Coulibaly tallied twice, in the 9th minute on an assist from Lopez and on an unassisted goal in the 82nd. Mendek and Patchin made two saves apiece.
The Hancock women will play a non-conference game next Tuesday at Salinas-based Hartnell at 2 p.m.
L.A. Harbor men 2, Hancock 1
Mark Zarate, with an assist from Eynar Romero, scored the winning goal for the Seahawks in the 81st minute.
Braden Johnson, on a Landon Smith assist, tied the game for the Bulldogs in the 51st minute, 56 seconds after Arturo Benigno scored an assisted goal for L.A. Harbor for the first tally of the game.
Hancock goalkeeper Luis Garcia made four saves. The Bulldogs will play a non-conference game Friday at Glendale at 7 p.m.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.