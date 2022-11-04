The Hancock College women's basketball team made its debut a success with a 58-39 win at Porterville Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.

The Porterville men beat Hancock 73-68 at Hancock Wednesday evening. That was a season opener for both teams as well. Both games were non-conference ones.

Chloe Blankenship notched a double-double as the Hancock women pulled away after trailing 5-0 and 11-3 early. Blankenship scored 12 points and snared a game high 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000.

