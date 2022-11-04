The Hancock College women's basketball team made its debut a success with a 58-39 win at Porterville Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.
The Porterville men beat Hancock 73-68 at Hancock Wednesday evening. That was a season opener for both teams as well. Both games were non-conference ones.
Chloe Blankenship notched a double-double as the Hancock women pulled away after trailing 5-0 and 11-3 early. Blankenship scored 12 points and snared a game high 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs.
The game was tied 21-21 at halftime. Hancock out-scored Porterville 25-9 in the third quarter and 12-9 in the fourth.
Three Bulldogs scored in double figures. India Dowling-Green scored a game high 14 points. She and Blankenship were both 5-for-10 from the field. Kayla Taylor was just 3-for-15 from the field but wound up with 11 points.
Hancock won in part because it took much better care of the ball than Porterville did. The Bulldogs lost the ball 14 times. The Pirates turned it over 29.
The Bulldogs prevailed despite shooting just 29 percent from the floor, including 5-for-22 on 3's, and making just 13 of their 32 free throws. The Pirates, meanwhile, were even more icy from the floor than the Bulldogs were. Porterville was 15-for-58 from the field and made just 10 of its 39 two-point tries.
Dowling-Green, with nine rebounds, was one short of a double-double. Mya Mendoza snared seven rebounds for the Bulldogs, and starter Mallory Branum and reserve Chyanna Tell had six apiece. Hancock out-rebounded Porterville 51-43.
Gracie Magana led Porterville scorers with 12 points. Kaija Ambriz scored 11. Ambriz, with a team-high 12 rebounds, earned a double-double.
The game marked the Hancock coaching debut for Andre Scott. Scott, who had an operations role in the program throughout the summer, was named the team's new interim coach.
Kari Duperron, who was named the interim Hancock women's basketball coach in June, stepped down because of personal reasons.
Hancock will play at Los Angeles Harbor at 3 p.m. Saturday in another non-conference game.
Porterville men 73, Hancock 68
The Bulldogs simply couldn't make enough shots, from the floor or the foul line. Hancock shot just 35.6 percent from the floor and was an awful 11-for-26 on free throws
Porterville shot a solid 16-for-21 on its foul shots and was a decent 7-for-19 on 3-point tries. The Pirates led 40-32 at halftime.
The Bulldogs shot fairly well on 3's as well, 11-for-30. On the two-pointers, however, Hancock put up 35 and made just 12.
Cameron Walker had a good night from the field and scored a game high 23 points for Porterville. Walker shot 9-for-14 overall, including 5-for-8 on 3's. He also pulled down seven rebounds as Porterville out-rebounded Hancock 46-30.
Jaden Pena scored 13 points for the Pirates.
Hancock reserve Quincy Bentley went 5-for-9 from the field, all on 3-point shots, and led the Bulldogs with 15 points. Hancock starter Taevon Pierre-Luis scored 14 points. He also snared a game high eight rebounds.
Darryl Brooks II, another Hancock back-up scored 10 points.
The Bulldogs will host Hartnell at 5 p.m. Friday in another non-league game.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.