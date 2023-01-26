The Hancock College women's basketball team won convincingly at Ventura Wednesday night as an underdog after taking a rough loss at home against Santa Barbara City College as the favorite last Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Ventura men tagged Hancock's guys with their first WSC North Division conference loss. The Hancock women won 66-52 Wednesday night. The Hancock men lost 88-69 in the second half of the doubleheader. Ventura hosted Favorite Teacher Night.
The Hancock women moved to 15-7, 4-2. The Ventura women have a nearly identical record, 15-6, 4-2. The Ventura men (17-5, 5-1) moved into a tie for first place with Hancock (15-7, 5-1).
The Moorpark women lead the WSC North. The Raiders are 6-0 in conference play. Hancock, Santa Barbara are all 4-2. The WSC North men's and women's teams are at the halfway point in their respective conference seasons.
Hancock women 66, Ventura 52
After going 17-for-66 from the floor in a 66-57 loss to Santa Barbara Saturday in a game that was not as close as the final score indicated, the Bulldogs went 25-for-55 Saturday. Meanwhile, they held the Pirates to 15-for-47 from the floor overall and four-for-15 on 3-pointers.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs nailed eight of their 18 3-pointers. After going 0-for-6 Saturday, Hancock freshman guard Mallory Branum shot 7-for-12 Wednesday night en route to scoring a team-high 19 points. Chloe Blankenship hit half of her three-point shots en route to scoring 17 points for the Bulldogs, and Alexandria Paquet had nine points.
Blankenship snared a team-high eight rebounds.
Kenya Edelhart led Ventura with 11 points, and Kylie Gallick had 10. Hancock had nearly as many assists (14) as turnovers (17). Ventura had 20 turnovers and just seven assists.
Hancock won by 14 despite shooting 16 fewer free throws than Ventura did. The Bulldogs made eight of their 10 foul shots. The Pirates were 18-for-26 on free throws.
Ventura men 88, Hancock 69
The Bulldogs' unbeaten WSC North run ended with a thud. The Pirates led 22-6 early and cruised in from there for the win.
Hancock shot well over 50 percent from the field. Trouble was, the Pirates took 69 shots to the Bulldogs' 44. Hancock was 26-for-44 from the field. Ventura was 34-for-69. The Pirates pulled down 11 offensive rebounds to the Bulldogs' four.
The Pirates also took much better care of the ball than the Bulldogs did. The home team had 18 assists and just five turnovers. Hancock had eight assists and 16 turnovers. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were just 10-for-25 on free throws.
Hancock power forward Taevon Pierre-Louis notched his sixth double-double in as many conference games, with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Vondre Chase scored a team-high 16 points, and Caleb Whalen had 10.
The Bulldogs couldn't withstand the combined 22-for-43 shooting from the field from the Ventura trio of Marcus Watson, Kai Johnson and Daniel Crocker. Johnson scored 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting, Watson also scored 20 and Crocker had 17 points.
A key Hancock reserve, Darryl Brooks, played three minutes after being out for several games with an injury. Starter Onias Outlaw and back-up Kevin Kogbara, two more key players for the Bulldogs, were still sidelined Wednesday night.
Hancock is off until the Bulldogs teams play at Oxnard Feb. 1 in a men-women's doubleheader to start the second half of the Hancock squads' respective conference campaigns. The women's game will tip off at 5 p.m. The men's game will start at 7 p.m.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.