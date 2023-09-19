The Hancock women's cross country team placed third in a field of 21 teams, and Hancock freshman Itandehui Olea finished fifth individually at the Southern Cal Preview at El Dorado Park in Long Beach Friday.

Hancock scored 141 points. Riverside City College won with 111, and Cerritos was the runner-up with 121.

Olea ran the 5K course in 18 minutes, 44.7 seconds. Sophia Godina of Ventura won in 18:03.8.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you