The Hancock College women's basketball team made sure early in this one that it would go into the Thanksgiving break with a win.

The Bulldogs scored the first 14 points of the game, were in control from the time that Giselle Calderon took a well-placed pass from Kayla Taylor and made a layup for the first points in the first few minutes and gradually went on to beat Reedley 69-40 in a non-conference game at Hancock Tuesday.

"It's always good when you go into the Thanksgiving break with a win," said first-year Hancock coach Andre Scott after his team snapped a two-game losing streak. "The food tastes better."

