Hancock's Mya Mendoza goes up for a shot during the game against Cerritos at the Toys for Tots Tournament in Santa Maria.

The Hancock College women's basketball team split its last two games at its Toys for Tots Tournament at Joe White Memorial Gymnasium on the Hancock campus. The Bulldogs beat Cerritos 74-64 in overtime Friday night and lost 96-68 to Fresno City College Saturday.

The Bulldogs lost to then-unbeaten Folsom Lake 71-64 in the first round Thursday night. FCC's Rams proved they were easily the class of the tournament, beating Cerritos 83-56 Thursday, tagging Folsom Lake with its first loss of the season, 75-60, Friday and then routing the short-handed Bulldogs Saturday.

