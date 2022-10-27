101422 AHC Footbal ELAC 02

Hancock College linebacker Jesse Garza reads the defense during a home game. The Bulldogs play at Ventura Saturday night. 

 Contributed, Hancock College athletics

Two football teams with negative momentum will go at it when traditional (and not always friendly) rivals Hancock College and Ventura clash at 6 p.m. Saturday night in a Northern League game at Ventura.

Some heated on-field incidents between the teams have happened in past years.

This time, the Bulldogs will try to right themselves after following their biggest win of the year, 23-19 at home against East Los Angeles in their Northern League opener, with a flat performance in a 27-14 league loss at home to College of the Canyons last week.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

