The Hancock College football team, winner of its last two bowl games, will try to make it three in a row Saturday.

The Bulldogs (5-5) will host Moorpark (6-4) in the Strawberry Bowl at 1 p.m. Saturday on the Hancock campus. Hancock, at 3-2, earned a three way share of the National Northern League championship. The Raiders, at 4-1, finished second in the American-Pacific Conference.

Hancock edged San Bernardino Valley College in 2018 and Mt. San Jacinto in 2019 in bowl games the Bulldogs hosted at Righetti High School. Hancock went 5-5, 2-3 in 2021 and did not make the postseason. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 season.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you