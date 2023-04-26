In order to play for first place Thursday, the Hancock College baseball team needed to take care of business Tuesday.
The Bulldogs did, winning 10-4 at last-place Oxnard. Hancock (26-12, 15-7) will take on Santa Barbara City College (25-12, 15-6) for first place in the Western State Conference North Division.
The first pitch is set for 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Hancock's John Osborne Field. The Bulldogs lead the Vaqueros two games to one in the four-game season series.
After the Thursday game, Hancock will finish its regular season Friday at fifth-place Ventura (15-23, 10-12). The Vaqueros will wrap up their regular season with three games in as many days, at Hancock Thursday then at home against sixth-place Los Angeles Pierce Friday and against fourth-place Moorpark Saturday.
Cuesta (22-14-1, 15-7) is in a second-place tie with Hancock. The Cougars won their season series with the Bulldogs three games to one and will finish their regular season with a home game at Moorpark Thursday and a road game at Oxnard Saturday.
The Bulldogs led 6-0 after 5 1/2 innings Tuesday and won easily. Hancock lead-off batter Isaiah Hernandez and first baseman Niko Pecskovszky both had two hits and three RBIs.
Eight Bulldogs had at least one of Hancock's 14 hits, and Hernandez, Pecskovszky, Elijah Pascual, Brayan Nunez, Tommy Kendlinger and Elijah Bobo all had two.
Starter Nick Brown, the first of three Hancock pitchers, worked six innings and earned the win to move to 6-2. Brown gave up one run on three hits.
Ventura 13, Hancock 2 (five innings, run rule)
Hancock's regular season ended with a loss at home to the WSC North Division champion.
The Pirates (29-7-1, 14-1) in general and their pitcher Ashlyn Flinchum (20-3) in particular made sure their team would only have to work five innings for this one. Ventura scored seven runs in the top of the fifth inning then Flinchum got the third out after Hancock scored twice in the bottom fifth. The game was called at that point because of the eight-run rule.
Hancock tagged Ventura with its lone conference loss earlier in the season but couldn't come close this time. The Bulldogs (21-14, 10-5) finished tied with Cuesta for second place in the WSC North. Hancock took the season series against Cuesta two games to one.
After Flinchum no-hit the Bulldogs through four innings Tuesday, Alexia Juarez-Wilhite and Xchelle Glidewell singled home the Hancock runs in the fifth.
The game was scoreless until the top of the fourth inning. Then Ventura got six runs off Hancock starter Danica Black in the fourth and seven against reliever Delayna Quezada in the fifth.
Isabella Ayala doubled twice and had four RBIs for the Pirates. Jocelyn Ortega drove in two runs. Hancock's usually reliable defense slipped Tuesday and made four errors.
With their regular season over, the Bulldogs will wait to see if they qualified for the playoffs.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.