Brayan Nunez.jpg

Hancock catcher Brayan Nunez was 5-for-8 with four RBIs Friday and Saturday as the Bulldogs beat Ventura in both games. 

 Contributed, Hancock College

After being bumped from first place earlier in the week at the hands of Ventura, the Hancock College baseball team took two from the Pirates days later and moved into a share of the conference lead with Cuesta.

The Pirates beat the Bulldogs 6-0 in a Western State Conference North Division game at Hancock Tuesday. The Bulldogs authoritatively reversed things on the Pirates later in the week, winning 8-4 at Hancock's John Osborne Field Friday and 9-2 at Ventura Saturday.

The Bulldogs are 18-11, 12-6. The Pirates are 11-17, 6-9.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

