The Hancock College baseball team took a close non-conference win over Pasadena City College for the second time in two days Thursday.
Jeremy Camarena tripled home Elijah Bobo with the tying run in the bottom of the ninth inning, Gavin Long drove in pinch runner Caelan Dalman with a sacrifice fly to left field for the winning run and the Bulldogs scored a 5-4 come-from-behind win against the Lancers at Hancock's John Osborne Field.
Both Hancock runs in the ninth were unearned. Pasadena broke on top 4-3 in the top of the ninth when Toshiki Kuriya singled in Damien Ureta.
The Bulldogs moved to 23-11. The Lancers dropped to 19-14. Hancock won 7-5 at Pasadena Tuesday.
Thursday, Pasadena went ahead 3-2 with three runs in the sixth. Jake Trabbie hit an RBI double then Jakob Guardado hit a two-run homer to right off Hancock reliever Nate Wenzel.
Keelor Loveridge tied the game for Hancock with a homer to right in the seventh.
Wenzel checked the Lancers well enough to get the win and move to 4-3. Wenzel relieved Hancock starter Nick Brown who went five innings.
Coleman Mitchell (6-3) went 6.1 innings in relief of Lancers starter Tyler Mitchell and took the loss. Mitchell the reliever didn't have the best luck. Two of the three runs he gave up - the two in the ninth - were unearned.
Camarena and Niko Pecskovszky had two hits each for Hancock. Trabbie and Aryonis Harrison had two apiece for Pasadena.
The Bulldogs will resume their Western State Conference North Division campaign with a Tuesday home game against Los Angeles Pierce at 3 p.m. Hancock, 12-6 in the WSC North, is tied for first place with Cuesta (10-5 WSC North). Hancock will play each of its six conference rivals once more to finish the regular season.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.