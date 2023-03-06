The Hancock College softball team moved to 7-3 with a sweep of a non-conference doubleheader at Citrus Saturday.
The Bulldogs beat the Owls (7-7) 10-4 in the first game and 10-9 in the second. Hancock scored five runs on wild pitches in the opener, and racked up nine hits and nine RBIs in the second game.
Hancock swept the doubleheader despite being out-hit 9-4 by the Owls in the first game and 15-9 by the Owls in the second.
Catcher Madison Gamble had two hits and drove in three Hancock runs in the second game. Alexia Juarez-Wilhite was 2-for-2 with an RBI, and Mya Mendoza went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs.
Mendoza played for the Hancock women's basketball team which finished 21-9, the first time in program history that a Bulldogs team won at least 20 games, and won its first game in the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Southern Regional before going out in the second round.
Juarez-Wilhite singled in Mendoza with the eventual winning run, unearned, in the top of the sixth in the second game.
The Bulldogs took a 10-7 lead into the bottom of the sixth. The Owls scored twice in the bottom of the inning, but Briana Munoz nailed down her first save of the season by shutting Citrus out in the bottom of the seventh.
Delayna Quezada (2-0) pitched five innings, giving up eight runs on 12 hits to get the win. Hancock won despite two Citrus home runs, a two-run homer by Leah Morales in the second inning and a two-run homer by Alexis Cordero in the fifth.
Danica Black (3-0) pitched a complete game for Hancock to get the win in the opener. The freshman Orcutt Academy graduate gave up four runs on nine hits.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.