030523 Hancock softball 01

The Hancock College softball team moved to 7-3 with a sweep of a non-conference doubleheader at Citrus Saturday.

 Contributed, Allan Hancock College

The Bulldogs beat the Owls (7-7) 10-4 in the first game and 10-9 in the second. Hancock scored five runs on wild pitches in the opener, and racked up nine hits and nine RBIs in the second game.

Hancock swept the doubleheader despite being out-hit 9-4 by the Owls in the first game and 15-9 by the Owls in the second.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

