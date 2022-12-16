062620 Isaac Baez 01.jpg
Mid America Christian University is the next stop for Isaac Baez on his educational and baseball journey.

Baez is a right-handed pitcher who graduated from St. Joseph High School and Hancock College. 

Mid America Christian is a private Christian University located in Oklahoma City. Athletically, Mid America Christian competes in the NAIA.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

