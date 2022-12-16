Mid America Christian University is the next stop for Isaac Baez on his educational and baseball journey.
Baez is a right-handed pitcher who graduated from St. Joseph High School and Hancock College.
Mid America Christian is a private Christian University located in Oklahoma City. Athletically, Mid America Christian competes in the NAIA.
The Evangels play primarily in the Sooner Athletic Conference and are members of the National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association (NCCAA), where Mid America Christian competes in Division 1.
Besides Mid America Christian, Baez said he also talked with Montecito-based Westmont but, "Mid America Christian offered me a bit more than Westmont," said Baez.
"What Mid America Christian offered me covered a good amount of stuff. It covered my tuition, school and most of my other expenses there." Baez said he lives off campus.
"The baseball program," was the main reason he chose to go with Mid America Christian, said Baez.
"They have a good tradition of winning, the coaches are amazing and the facilities, for an NAIA school, are really good. And of course, there was the (Oklahoma City) location.
"Kyle Barrett, the pitching coach, was the main one I talked to during the recruiting process."
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Baez distinguished himself as a pitcher at the youth level and then as the No. 1 pitcher on the St. Joseph varsity.
He struggled his freshman year at Hancock, with a 5.26 ERA. Baez was looking forward to a strong sophomore season, but eventually had to undergo Tommy John surgery.
Baez had an ERA of 5.13 in his 2022 season at Hancock, but Mid America Christian thought enough of what they knew of Baez to recruit him.
Baez said he did not go on a visit to Mid America Christian. "A teammate of mine at Hancock, Anthony Garcia, was able to give me info about the school," said Baez. "He was able to send me pictures of the field and the facilities. He's a junior at Mid America Christian."
The Evangels finished 32-22, including 12-12 in conference play, in 2022. Mid America Christian made it to the NCCAA Baseball World Series where it went 1-2. The Evangels were eliminated with a 4-3 extra-innings loss against Point Lookout, Missouri-based College of the Ozarks.
The No. 1 pitch for Baez is his fastball. As far as secondary pitches, "Right now, it's the slider. That's the pitch that's been working well for me. I throw the fastball, the slider then a change-up here and there.
"Eventually, I want to work on developing my curveball."
Baez said he will major in business at Mid America Christian.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.