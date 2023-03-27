The Hancock College baseball team scored twice in the top of the ninth inning at Santa Barbara City College Saturday and took a 4-3 win, salvaging the second in a pair of one-run Western State Conference North Division road games.

The Bulldogs (16-9, 10-4) lost 1-0 at Moorpark in a Friday WSC North game.

Niko Pecskovszky put the Bulldogs ahead in the ninth with a two-run single Saturday. Anthony Lopez earned his second straight win against the Vaqueros as the closer, this time shutting out Santa Barbara on one hit. Lopez pitched the eighth and ninth innings.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

