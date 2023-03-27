The Hancock College baseball team scored twice in the top of the ninth inning at Santa Barbara City College Saturday and took a 4-3 win, salvaging the second in a pair of one-run Western State Conference North Division road games.
The Bulldogs (16-9, 10-4) lost 1-0 at Moorpark in a Friday WSC North game.
Niko Pecskovszky put the Bulldogs ahead in the ninth with a two-run single Saturday. Anthony Lopez earned his second straight win against the Vaqueros as the closer, this time shutting out Santa Barbara on one hit. Lopez pitched the eighth and ninth innings.
Lopez pitched a hitless eighth and ninth to get the win against Santa Barbara last Thursday. Hancock won that won 4-2 at Hancock's John Osborne Field.
Nick Brown was the Hancock starter Saturday. He went 4.2 innings. Lucas Earle followed and pitched 2.1 innings. Brown gave up two runs on seven hits during his stint, and Earle shut out the Vaqueros on one hit during his time on the mound.
Monterey Peninsula (20-2) swept a non-conference doubleheader at Hancock (9-5) 7-4, 7-0 Saturday.
Briana Munoz drove in two Hancock runs, and Lisette Coria was 3-for-4 for the Bulldogs in the opener.
