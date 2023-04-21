The Hancock College softball team won't win the Western State Conference North Division title this year. However, the Bulldogs did beat the WSC North champion Ventura 2-1 at Ventura Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Hancock baseball team's drive to catch Cuesta for first place in the WSC North stalled Thursday. Moorpark beat the Bulldogs 7-2 at Moorpark.

Moorpark moved to 17-19, 10-10. Hancock dropped to 24-12, 13-7. The Bulldogs are sitting third in the WSC North, a game behind first-place Cuesta and a half game (one game in the loss column) behind second-place Santa Barbara City College with four conference games left.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you