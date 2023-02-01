The Hancock College softball team began its 2023 campaign Tuesday by making short work of a doubleheader sweep at home.
Briana Munoz pitched a one-hit complete game in the opener, Danica Black settled in after the first two innings in the second game, allowing just two hits the rest of the way, and Hancock swept Los Angeles Valley College 9-0 and 11-3 in a non-conference doubleheader.
Both games were called in the fifth inning because of the eight-run rule. Munoz ended the opener by setting down the Monarchs in the top of the fifth. Lisette Coria gave Hancock its eight-run margin to end the second game by singling home Black, who had put the Bulldogs' lead at 10-3 by singling home Delayna Quezada.
Black is a freshman who had a decorated career at Orcutt Academy. After the Monarchs racked up three runs against her in the first two innings (the first run was unearned), the right-hander shut them out on two hits the rest of the way.
"There were definitely some nerves," before her first junior college start, said Black.
"I wasn't really sure what would happen. I just kept pitching, and I would say in the third inning I got more confident."
Black relied mainly on her fastball, which she moved effectively around the strike zone the last three innings. "I like to have a little drop in my fastball, and I was able to get that," she said.
"One of the things we've definitely been working on is (our pitchers) getting ahead in the count early, and Danica really settled down," said Hancock coach Scia Maumousolo. "She started getting ahead in the count the first one or two pitches."
Munoz struck out three and walked none in the opener. She helped herself by going 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
Madison Gamble (two RBIs), Black, Lauren Swing and Antoinette Terrones all drove in at least one run for the Bulldogs in the opener. The home team jumped on top early, with three runs in the first via a Munoz double, a Gamble single and a Swing double.
Melissa Orozco had the lone Monarchs hit in the opener, a single.
After seeing the Monarchs tie the second game at 3-3 with two runs in the top of the second, the Bulldogs went ahead for good at 4-3 in the fourth when Quezada scored on a wild pitch.
After driving in three runs in the first game, Munoz knocked in four in the second. She doubled home Coria in the first inning. With the bases loaded and the Bulldogs running on the pitch, Munoz cleared the bases with a single in the fourth.
Coria, Munoz and Gamble all had two hits in the first game. Munoz, Swing and Quezada had two hits apiece in the second.
Hancock had 18 hits and drew 10 walks in all Tuesday. The Bulldogs didn't swing at many bad pitches.
"That's one thing about this team, it definitely has offense, and good offense is contagious," said Maumausolo. "Our hitters showed good discipline."
Starting pitcher Selena Gonzalez and third baseman Precious Romero had two hits apiece for the Monarchs in the second game.
Hancock will host Bakersfield next Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. in another non-conference game.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.