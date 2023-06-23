The Hancock College women's basketball program will host a girls summer basketball camp July 24-27 at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.
The camp is open to participants ages 8-17. Registration fee is $95 per participant. Camp hours are 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day.
Participants will receive instruction from current and former Hancock women's basketball players and coaching staff members on fundamental skills including shooting, dribbling, ball handling, footwork, defense, rebounding, passing, guard work and post play.