The Hancock women's cross country team has won at an invitational for the second time in as many meets this year.
Hancock's Itandehui Olea won the women's race at the Moorpark Invitational last Friday and led the Bulldogs to the team title. Olea finished the 5K course in 19 minutes 28.5 seconds, well ahead of runner-up Marbella Flores of East Los Angeles who finished in 19:46.2.
The Bulldogs scored 48 points, easily beating second-place College of the Canyons which finished with 72. Hancock won out in an eight-team field after finishing first in a field of just two scoring teams at Hancock's season opener at the Tour de Cuesta at the Fairbanks Course across from Cuesta College the prior week.
Eva Luu, Hancock's second runner, finished fourth for team scoring purposes, and seventh overall at the Moorpark Invitational. The Bulldogs' third runner, Maraitzel Moreno Gonzalez, finished 10th for team scoring and 15th overall.
Makayla Gonzalez (12th place team scoring, 17th overall) and Annais Vega (21st team scoring, 26th overall) rounded out the Hancock team scoring. There were 56 runners in the women's race.
The Hancock men, with 300 points, finished 11th in a 12-team field at the Moorpark Invitational. Moorpark won the team championship with 43 points, far ahead of runner-up Canyons (76 points).
Anthony Erickson of Cuesta, in 20:31.0 over the four-mile course, was the men's individual winner. Ethan Stenhouse was the top Hancock runner. Stenhouse finished in 24:35.9, 41st for team scoring and 47th overall.
The Hancock teams will run Friday at Oxnard College Park in Oxnard at a time TBD.
Visalia-based College of the Sequoias swept the shorthanded Bulldogs in a women's-men's non-conference doubleheader at Hancock last Friday. The Giants won the women's game 2-1 and the men's game 4-3.
The COS men (1-1-0) came from behind in the second half to tag the Bulldogs (3-1) with their first loss of the season. The Giants trailed 3-2 at halftime.
In a game that featured three lead changes, Ernesto Pacheco scored the winning goal for the Giants at the 71:08 mark. Jose Herrera scored twice for the Bulldogs who, according to coach Billy Vinnedge, were missing five players. Hancock season scoring leader Miguel Padron was among those absent.
The COS women (2-0-1) took three shots on goal. One by Gissel Mora and another by Litzy Munoz, both in the second half, went in and that was enough for the Giants.
Ana Delgado scored with just over a minute left for the Bulldogs, who dropped to 1-2-0 after not losing last year until conference play started. The Bulldogs shared the WSC title with Santa Barbara in 2022, becoming the first team in program history to earn any sort of conference title, outright or shared.
Vinnedge, who also coaches the Hancock women, said his team was missing two players in the women's game.
At press time, the Hancock women were scheduled to host Porterville Tuesday then play at West Los Angeles Friday at 4 p.m. in a pair of non-conference games. The Hancock men will host Cabrillo Saturday at 4 p.m. in another non-conference game.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.