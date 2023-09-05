Hancock Cross Country

Hancock's Itandehui Olea won the women's race at the Moorpark Invitational Friday and led the Bulldogs to the team title.

 Contributed

The Hancock women's cross country team has won at an invitational for the second time in as many meets this year.

Hancock's Itandehui Olea won the women's race at the Moorpark Invitational last Friday and led the Bulldogs to the team title. Olea finished the 5K course in 19 minutes 28.5 seconds, well ahead of runner-up Marbella Flores of East Los Angeles who finished in 19:46.2.

The Bulldogs scored 48 points, easily beating second-place College of the Canyons which finished with 72. Hancock won out in an eight-team field after finishing first in a field of just two scoring teams at Hancock's season opener at the Tour de Cuesta at the Fairbanks Course across from Cuesta College the prior week.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you