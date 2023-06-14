Hancock College has revealed its 2023 men's soccer schedule.

The Bulldogs will scrimmage Compton Aug. 22 at Compton then begin its 2023 season at Merritt Aug. 25.

Hancock will play 21 games, 11 of them at home. Veteran coach Billy Vinnedge's squad will open a nine-game homestand by hosting West Hills (Lemoore) on Aug. 29.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

