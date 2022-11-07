110722 AHC Football 01

Hancock College running back Latrell Brown had 199 yards rushing and two touchdowns as the Bulldogs beat Long Beach 36-29. 

With the score tied, the game on the line Saturday and Hancock camped on the Long Beach 2 after a pass interference call against the Vikings gave the Bulldogs a first down, Hancock quarterback Esekielu Storer had a choice to make as far as play selection.

Should he try to connect with 6-foot-2 Bulldogs tight end Jenaris Clay on a jump ball pass in the end zone? Give the ball to a Hancock running back who would try to ram it in between the tackles? Throw a quick pass? Run play action?

Storer went with a quick pass to Clay. It turned out to be the perfect call.

