Ricky Aguilar's debut as the Hancock College head football coach was a smash hit.
The Bulldogs rang up 73 points, the Hancock defense out-scored the Orange Coast College offense two touchdowns to one, and the Bulldogs routed the smaller Pirates 73-14 last Saturday at Hancock in the season opener for both teams.
The rout was on in a hurry. By the time the second quarter rolled around, Hancock led 28-0.
"I'm proud of the guys, especially since we had to cancel our scrimmage," thus leaving the Bulldogs without a dress rehearsal of going against someone else going into their season debut, said Aguilar.
Hancock was to scrimmage at Visalia-based College of the Sequoias Aug. 19 but, "We had to cancel because of an injury to one of our quarterbacks, AJ Vele, that week," said Aguilar.
"We didn't want to risk any further injury to AJ, and we didn't want to go up there with just one quarterback," Bulldogs starter Jack Clavel.
If Clavel suffered from any lack of preparation last Saturday, it didn't show. He was an efficient eight-for-10 passing for 158 yards and three touchdowns. Clavel threw just one interception, though Orange Coast's Ethan Castillo ran that one back 40 yard for a touchdown.
Pioneer Valley High School graduate Arath Acosta was eight-for-eight on PAT kicks on the day and kicked a 42-yard field goal.
The Bulldogs are now looking toward their road opener, at East Los Angeles Saturday at 4 p.m. The Huskies were in the Northern League with Hancock last year. This year, the teams will face each other in a non-league game.
Hancock will have to deal with an East Los Angeles offense that racked up 403 yards of offense as the Huskies opened their 2023 season with a 45-38 non-league win at Grossmont last week.
"We know that East Los Angeles will probably be a level up in competition," from what the Bulldogs faced last week, said Clavel.
Last Saturday, Clavel and the Hancock running backs prospered from solid blocking by a veteran offensive line.
"We have three or four starters back on the O line," Clavel said afterward.
"I think so, yes," Clavel replied when he was asked if he thought the Hancock offense was ahead of where it was at this point last year. "We were able to mix the run and pass effectively."
That, the Bulldogs did. Their characteristic crunching ground game racked up 302 yards on 45 rushes. Sophomore John Allen led with 108 yards on just nine carries. Allen ran for a 7-yard touchdown in the third quarter and set up a Busby 2-yard touchdown run in the first half when he bolted through a huge hole up the middle and ran for 69 yards to the Pirates 6.
Hancock ran for five touchdowns on the day. JP Lukutu bounced off would-be tackles for an eight-yard scoring run in the first quarter, and back-ups Malachi Eafon and Bruno Ibarra scored from 60 and 22 yards out respectively on routine running plays late as Hancock was simply trying to eat up the clock.
The Bulldogs intercepted three passes, and two of the picks went for touchdowns. Adarius Odum returned one interception 56 yards for a score, and Jack Gentile intercepted OCC quarterback Zach Congalton at the Bulldogs 20 and ran 80 yards for the last touchdown.
Hancock linebacker Keyshawn Pu'a, a Nipomo High School graduate, intercepted a pass and set up the third Bulldogs touchdown when he blocked a punt at the Pirates 17. Meanwhile, Hancock's defensive front three, Dearion Prothro, Brodee Tucker and Reynold Uti, spent about as much time in the OCC backfield as the Pirates did.
"I think it was just a matter of getting a good jump off the ball," when it came to all that penetration by Hancock's defensive front three, said Uti.
"I think the defense was ready, and I think the defense put in a lot of good work in practice," the freshman said.
Unsportsmanlike conduct penalties sometimes mount when the score gets as lopsided as the Hancock-OCC score did, but the Bulldogs confined most of their animation to their sideline last Saturday.
"I thought the guys did a good job with (maintaining) discipline," said Aguilar.