The Hancock College men's and women's basketball teams are trending in the right directions as the games that count the most approach.
The Bulldogs will host Oxnard at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium in a women's-men's doubleheader Saturday to open their Western State Conference North Division campaign. The women's game will tip off at 3 p.m. The men's game is slated for a 5 p.m. start.
The Hancock men are 10-6, have won six of their last seven games and are coming off identical 87-71 wins against Chabot and Hartnell last Thursday and Friday at the Hancock Holiday Classic that the Bulldogs hosted at their Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.
The Hancock women are 11-5 and are on a five-game winning streak. The Bulldogs won 53-48 at Hartnell last Thursday in their final non-conference game.
Traditional WSC North powerhouse Ventura shapes up as the pre-season favorite in the men's and women's conference races. The Bulldogs figure to be in the mix in both. The Ventura men and women have the best non-conference marks in the WSC North field, 12-4 and 11-4 respectively.
The Hancock men and women are near the top. The Hancock men had the second-best non-conference mark among WSC teams. The Hancock women tied Moorpark, which is traditionally among the top teams in the WSC North, for the second-best non-conference record.
The Hancock women rode their defense to a strong non-conference campaign. The Bulldogs haven't shot well, 37.4 percent from the field, but their opponents have been worse, 31.6 percent overall and just 26.2 percent on 3's. Hancock has shot a middling 30.1 percent on its three-point tries.
The Bulldogs average only 60.4 points a game, but their opponents average just 53. Hancock's free throw percentage isn't good, 67.8 percent.
However, the Bulldogs do have balanced scoring as the conference part of their season approaches. Guards Giselle Calderon and Alex Paquet both average 10.8 points a game. Mallory Branum averages 10.6, Chloe Blankenship averages exactly 10, and Kayla Taylor averages 9.7.
The Bulldogs haven't had a consistently big 3-point scorer, though Paquet has had stretches of hot 3-point shooting. Taylor, at 6.5 rebounds a game, Blankenship, at 6.3, India Dowling-Green, at 6.2, and Maya Mendoza, at 5.6, have been the team's best rebounders.
The Hancock men have solid stats nearly across the board, though their turnovers, 16.6 a game, have been on the high side. The one glaring Bulldogs weakness has been free throw shooting. They make just 57.6 percent of their foul shots.
The Bulldogs' points per game average, 71.9, is pretty good and their field goal percentage, 57.6, is VERY good. Hancock shoots a decent 33.1 percent on 3-pointers.
Opponents' offensive percentages against the Hancock defense are low across the board, 67.6 points a game, 40.1 percent from the field overall and 30.3 percent on treys.
Hancock freshman forward Taevon Pierre-Louis had been out of basketball since 2019 before this season started. Now the 6-foot-6, 255-pound Lorain, Ohio native leads the Bulldogs in scoring, rebounds and assists.
He's averaging a double-double, 14.6 points and 11.3 rebounds a game. Pierre-Louis averages 4.7 assists an outing.
Pierre-Louis has had solid scoring support behind him. Onias Outlaw averages 10.6 points a game, Quincy Bentley averages 10.1, Vondre Chase is at 9.5 and Darryl Brooks II averages 9.1.
Bentley has been Hancock's most consistent 3-point scorer. He averages nearly three made 3's a game. Pierre-Louis is far and away the team's leading rebounder, and he averages nearly twice as many assists as anyone else on the squad.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.