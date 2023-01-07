121622 AHC Men 01

Taevon Pierre-Louis has been dynamic for the Bulldogs this season, leading the team in scoring and rebounding. 

 Contributed, Hancock College Athletics

The Hancock College men's and women's basketball teams are trending in the right directions as the games that count the most approach.

The Bulldogs will host Oxnard at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium in a women's-men's doubleheader Saturday to open their Western State Conference North Division campaign. The women's game will tip off at 3 p.m. The men's game is slated for a 5 p.m. start.

The Hancock men are 10-6, have won six of their last seven games and are coming off identical 87-71 wins against Chabot and Hartnell last Thursday and Friday at the Hancock Holiday Classic that the Bulldogs hosted at their Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.

