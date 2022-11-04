110422 AHC Football 01

Seth Damron's Hancock College football team will try to bounce back from a wrenching loss on the road when it faces Long Beach in a Northern League game at Hancock Saturday. 

 Contributed, Hancock College athletics

The Hancock College football team will try to bounce back from a wrenching loss on the road the week before when it faces Long Beach in a Northern League game at Hancock Saturday.

Kickoff time is set for 1 p.m. The game will mark Hancock's Sophomore Day and is the final home game of the year for the Bulldogs. The Vikings are 5-3, 2-1 coming in. The Bulldogs are 3-5, 1-2 and will try to snap a two-game losing streak.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

