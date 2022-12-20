Hancock College sophomore Hope Smith has been named to the First Team United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America Team.
She is the first United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American in Hancock school history.
Hancock posted an announcement about the honor Monday. Smith is a midfielder/defender for the Bulldogs and a team captain. She was a stalwart for a defense that Hancock rode to a historic season.
Smith helped anchor the back line for a Hancock defense that allowed just 13 goals in 20 games, a 0.80 goals against average. The Bulldogs earned a share of the Western State Conference North Division championship with Santa Barbara, the first time a Hancock women's soccer team had garnered a share of the conference title.
No. 13 Hancock beat No. 20 Orange Coast College 3-1 at Hancock in the first round of the Southern California Regional in the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) State Playoffs. The playoff win was another first for the Hancock women's soccer program.
Hancock lost 3-0 at No. 4 Walnut-based Mt. San Antonio College in the second round. The game was 1-0 until the last two minutes.
A student-athlete must have a cumulative GPA of 3.40, play in a minimum of 75 percent of a team's contests and earn All-American, All-Region or All-Conference honors.
Smith was a First-Team All-Conference selection in November. She did her best work on defense, though Smith did have two assists on offense.
The United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American Team will be honored at the United Soccer Coaches All-American Ceremony and reception in January at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia in conjunction with the United Soccer Coaches Convention.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.