Hancock College defender Hope Smith has been named to the First Team United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America Team.

 Contributed, Hancock College Athletics

Hancock College sophomore Hope Smith has been named to the First Team United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America Team.

She is the first United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American in Hancock school history.

Hancock posted an announcement about the honor Monday. Smith is a midfielder/defender for the Bulldogs and a team captain. She was a stalwart for a defense that Hancock rode to a historic season.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

