Hancock College left-handed pitcher Luke Kovach has joined the 11-member Cal Poly 2024 baseball signing class.
Kovach graduated from Cabrillo High School. The Hancock sophomore is slated to pitch for the Bulldogs next season then pitch for Cal Poly in 2024.
As a Hancock freshman, Kovach earned All-Western State Conference North Division First Team honors as a reliever. Kovach was 2-2 with six saves and a 3.20 ERA and made 16 mound appearances, including three starts.
Kovach struck out 63 batters over 45 innings for the Bulldogs, who went 21-19 last year. Opponents hit just .179 against him.
He pitched 30 innings and had a 2-5 record and 5.48 ERA as a Cabrillo sophomore in 2019. Kovach was scheduled to be Cabrillo's No. 1 starter as a junior in the shortened 2020 season before it was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kovach played for the Monarchs Baseball South travel team in 2021. "I attended the youth camps and baseball games at Cal Poly while growing up, and it has always been a dream school of mine ever since," Kovach said in the release.
"The school is close to home, so I will have the chance to play in front of my home crowd. I'm also super excited about the fact that my whole family is going to have the opportunity to still watch me play for another two years."
Kovach is the lone community college transfer in the signing class.
Other pitchers in the Cal Poly 2024 signing class include right-hander Reece Bueno of Visalia Redwood High School, left-hander Chris Downs of Santa Clarita Hart, right-hander Ethan Marmie of Morgan Hill Ann Sobrato, right-hander Griffin Naess of Laguna Beach Laguna Hills and left-hander Josh Volmerding of Santa Rosa Maria Carrillo.
Other players in the 2024 signing class include infielder Alejandro Garza of Bakersfield Highland, infielder PJ Moutzouridis of San Jose Valley Christian, infielder Brett Neidlinger of Windsor, catcher Luke Scherrer of Yucaipa and first baseman Braxton Thomas of Patterson Central Catholic.
The 37 victories last season were the most for a Cal Poly baseball team since the 2014 Mustangs won 47 games en route to winning the Big West Conference championship.
The 2022 Mustangs strung together 11 wins over a 12-game span at the start of Big West play in mid-March, authored a 13-game winning streak in May, the longest within a single season in school history, and finished second in the conference for the fourth time in the last five full seasons and in the top four for the 17th time in 19 years.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.