Hancock College left-handed pitcher Luke Kovach has joined the 11-member Cal Poly 2024 baseball signing class.

Kovach graduated from Cabrillo High School. The Hancock sophomore is slated to pitch for the Bulldogs next season then pitch for Cal Poly in 2024.

As a Hancock freshman, Kovach earned All-Western State Conference North Division First Team honors as a reliever. Kovach was 2-2 with six saves and a 3.20 ERA and made 16 mound appearances, including three starts.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

