The Hancock College women's basketball team will host Southwestern Wednesday night in the first round of the regional playoffs.

The Hancock women's and men's basketball teams both landed a berth in the Southern California Regional Playoffs, with the first round set for Wednesday night.

The No. 10 Hancock women (20-8) will host No. 23 Southwestern (15-11) at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium Wednesday night at 7 p.m. The No. 17 Hancock men (18-10) will play at Culver City-based No. 16 West Los Angeles College (18-10) at the same time.

The Hancock women will be in the postseason for the third consecutive year. They finished second in the WSC North at 9-3, behind Moorpark (12-0).

