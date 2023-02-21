The Hancock women's and men's basketball teams both landed a berth in the Southern California Regional Playoffs, with the first round set for Wednesday night.
The No. 10 Hancock women (20-8) will host No. 23 Southwestern (15-11) at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium Wednesday night at 7 p.m. The No. 17 Hancock men (18-10) will play at Culver City-based No. 16 West Los Angeles College (18-10) at the same time.
The Hancock women will be in the postseason for the third consecutive year. They finished second in the WSC North at 9-3, behind Moorpark (12-0).
In their respective regular season finales last Friday night, the Hancock women earned the first series sweep of Ventura in program history with a 67-61 win at Hancock. The Ventura men, who won the Western State Conference North division championship, beat Hancock 74-52.
The women's game Friday night had 11 ties and eight lead changes. The Pirates went ahead by one on a three-pointer with 1:49 to go, but Alexandria Paquet put the Bulldogs ahead with a layup 15 seconds later. Mallory Branum buried a 3-point shot for Hancock with 39 seconds left.
The Pirates had to foul afterward, and the Bulldogs closed them out by making five of their six free throws.
Paquet had a big night, with 18 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocked shots. She made eight of her nine foul shots. Branum scored 15 points and snared a team-high eight rebounds. Giselle Calderon and Chloe Blankenship rounded out the top Hancock scoring with 13 and 11 points respectively.
The Hancock men struggled last Friday night, shooting 35.9 percent from the floor and committing 20 turnovers. The Pirates closed the first half with an 11-2 run.
Taevon Pierre-Louis led Hancock with another double-double, 15 points and 11 rebounds. The freshman from Lorain, Ohio had a double-double in nine Bulldogs conference games this season. Kevin Kogbara and Onias Outlaw scored 11 and 10 points respectively for the Bulldogs.
Hancock finished third in the WSC North at 8-4.
Manuel Herrera drove in Zamarree Tillman with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning for the winning run for the Renegades (6-5) in this Western State Conference crossover game at Bakersfield, and the Bulldogs (5-5) lost for the fourth time in their last five games.
Bakersfield scored twice in the eighth against Hancock reliever Lucas Earle (0-1) who took the loss. David Delgadillo (3-2), the second of three Bakersfield pitchers, got the win and Alex Rodriguez got the last out to earn his first save.
Hancock scored on a wild pitch in the fifth inning and a passed ball in the eighth. The Bakersfield pitchers held the Bulldogs to five hits. Bakersfield starter Kyle Langston went 7.1 innings and allowed four hits.
Bulldogs starter Luke Kovach went seven innings, giving up one run on three hits.
At press time, Hancock was set to open its WSC North Division campaign with a three-game set against Los Angeles Pierce. The Bulldogs were to play at Pierce at 2 p.m. Tuesday and host the Brahmas at 2 p.m. Thursday and at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.