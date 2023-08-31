The defense posted a shutout in the Hancock women's soccer team's season home opener Tuesday.
The offense, which had trouble scoring at times in a historic 2022 Hancock season, did plenty Tuesday. Sophomores Cynthia Ramirez, the team's leading scorer from last year, and Kahlia Lopez racked up four goals apiece, and the Bulldogs blanked West Hills Lemoore 8-0 in a non-conference game at Hancock.
The Bulldogs are 1-1. The game was the season opener for the Golden Eagles. Ramirez would have had five goals but for a good save by West Hills goalie Mariah Zuniga who reached high to snare a Ramirez try in the first half. Zuniga finished with three saves. Hancock goalie Maya Mendek needed to make just two to get the shutout.
Lopez started the scoring with an unassisted goal in the third minute, Cynthia Ramirez, on a sharp pass from defender Leslie Ramirez, scored from dead center in the penalty box in the fourth and the Bulldogs were on their way to a runaway win.
Leslie Ramirez and Ana Delgado helped anchor a defense that posted eight shutouts and yielded just 16 goals all year in a 2022 campaign in which the Bulldogs went 15-2-5, 9-1-2. Hancock shared the Western State Conference title (with Santa Barbara) and won a Southern Cal Regional playoff game, both program firsts. Hancock had never won a conference championship outright or shared one until last season.
"I do feel we're a little behind where we were at this point last year, just because we had a lot of sophomores last year and we have a lot of freshmen this year," said Delgado.
"Last year we were a lot older. This year we're a lot younger."
This year, freshmen Mia Santana and Alyssa Valenzuela are part of the Hancock starting defensive foursome along with Delgado and Leslie Ramirez.
"Mia and Alyssa are good defenders," said Delgado, who played at Cabrillo. "They just need experience, they have to get used to the physicality of junior college soccer. It took me awhile to get used to it after coming out of high school."
Lopez, too, said it was a process for her to adjust to the junior college brand of soccer after her high school days at St. Joseph.
She did just fine Tuesday. Besides the four goals, Lopez helped the Bulldogs control the midfield area and often quarterbacked the offense by dribbling around defensive traffic.
"I feel like I've kind of learned to adjust to the [higher] skill level, all that," said Lopez. "The girls at the junior college level are bigger, faster. Also, you have to get used to the [referee's] calls," at the junior college level.
"They're not as tight with the calls," meaning the referees at the junior college level let more contact go, said Delgado. Going from high school soccer to junior college soccer is "a big jump," she added.
Even with the landmark season the Bulldogs had in 2022, their scoring often wasn't exactly plentiful. That wasn't the case Tuesday. Lopez and Cynthia Ramirez did plenty of scoring. Leslie Ramirez and freshman Zorah Coulibaly, a standout for the 2023 St. Joseph team that won the CIF Central Section Division 2 championship, both had two assists.
"We have a lot of good players," said Billy Vinnedge, who is the veteran Hancock women's and men's coach. "We have a good core of sophomores who are guiding the freshmen along."
Hancock will host Visalia-based College of the Sequoias Friday at 2 p.m. in the first half of another non-conference women's-men's soccer doubleheader at Hancock.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.