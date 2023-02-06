The Hancock baseball team (4-1) took its first loss of the season Saturday, 8-3 to College of the Canyons at Hancock's John Osborne Field in a non-conference game.

The Hancock men's basketball squad suffered a devastating loss that night, seeing a 21-point lead against arch rival Cuesta disappear in the last 10:48  and eventually losing 74-73 at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium on a last-second tip-in.

Not only did the Bulldogs lose the game, they may have lost power forward Kevin Kogbara for a time. Kogbara, who has given the Bulldogs significant minutes this season, went down hard late in the game and, unable to put any weight on his right leg, eventually left the game in a wheelchair.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

