The Hancock College baseball team has played four games in the Western State Conference North Division and has won them all.
The Bulldogs (10-5, 4-0) followed up its three-game sweep of Los Angeles Pierce to start their WSC North campaign with a 10-3 win over Moorpark (6-9, 1-2) at Hancock's John Osborne Field Thursday.
Hancock snapped a 1-1 tie and gapped the Raiders with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and two more in the bottom of the sixth. Shortstop Keelor Loveridge got the big Hancock fifth rolling by plating Luke Wenzel with a double down the left field line.
Tommy Kendlinger singled home Loveridge then Brayan Nunez drove home two more runs with a double to left center field.
Loveridge singled home Niko Pecskovszky in the sixth inning then Isaiah Hernandez tripled in Loveridge.
Loveridge and Nunez both had two hits and three RBIs. Hancock starter Cooper Bagby (4-0), and relievers Nate Wenzel, Bradley Waite and Anthony Lopez combined on a five-hitter. Bagby pitched six innings and gave up one run on three hits. Lopez worked a perfect ninth and struck out the side.
Brian Peymard tied the game for the Raiders with a solo home run to right center off Bagby in the top of the fifth. Peymard had two hits and drove in two runs.
Hancock is scheduled to host Moorpark Saturday at 1 p.m.
Orange Coast College 12, Hancock 2 (5 innings)
The Costa Mesa-based Pirates (3-6) racked up 12 runs on seven hits against Hancock College pitching and rolled to a non-conference win.
The Bulldogs dropped to 5-3.
The game ended after the top of the fifth because of the 10-run rule. Hancock starter Briana Munoz (2-2) gave up six runs on three hits in her 1.1 innings and took the loss. Delanya Quezada pitched 2.2 innings in relief for the Bulldogs and gave up six runs on four hits.
The Hancock defense slipped, committing three errors. Just four Pirates runs were earned.
The Bulldogs had just two hits, singles by Lisette Coria and Danica black. Hancock scored both its runs in the third. Black scored when Mya Mendoza reached base on a fielder's choice. Coria stole home.
The Pirates had four extra-base hits, including two doubles by Ariana Williams and a solo home run by Gianna Gozo in the second. Williams went 3-for-3 with five RBIs.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.