The Hancock College baseball team was shut out for the second straight time in a span of two days, this time at the hands of Ventura Tuesday, and dropped out of first place in the Western State Conference North Division.
Gage Allen hit a two-run single in the second inning off Hancock starter Bradley Waite, the next batter, Connor Hickey, hit a two-run triple to right center, and the Pirates went on their way to a five-run inning and a 6-0 win over the Bulldogs at Hancock's John Osborne Field.
Matthew Beach homered for the Pirates in the third inning for the only run off Hancock reliever Lucas Earle who pitched six innings after relieving Waite, who lasted just two innings.
Ventura moved to 6-7, 11-15. Hancock dropped to 16-11, 10-6. Cuesta, 10-5 in the WSC North, moved ahead of Hancock into first place.
The Bulldogs have been out-scored by a total of 15-0 in their last two games. Santa Barbara City College beat Hancock 9-0 at Santa Barbara Monday.
Three Ventura pitchers combined on the shutout Tuesday. Starter Wilson Spinks (1-3) earned the win, giving up six hits in his six innings of work. Sebastian Garcia pitched a hitless sixth and Logan Knight finished up, yielding just one hit in his three innings of work and striking out four.
Waite (2-2) took the loss.
Catcher Brayan Nunez went 3-for-3 for the Bulldogs. Hancock will play at Ventura Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.