The Hancock College baseball team was shut out for the second straight time in a span of two days, this time at the hands of Ventura Tuesday, and dropped out of first place in the Western State Conference North Division.

Gage Allen hit a two-run single in the second inning off Hancock starter Bradley Waite, the next batter, Connor Hickey, hit a two-run triple to right center, and the Pirates went on their way to a five-run inning and a 6-0 win over the Bulldogs at Hancock's John Osborne Field.

Matthew Beach homered for the Pirates in the third inning for the only run off Hancock reliever Lucas Earle who pitched six innings after relieving Waite, who lasted just two innings.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

