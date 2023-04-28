A groundbreaking ceremony for the $30 million John Madden Football Center at Cal Poly will be held Saturday afternoon following the annual Spring Game at Mustang Memorial Field.
The Spring Game kicks off at 11 a.m. The groundbreaking ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. at Mustang Memorial Plaza adjacent to the football stadium.
Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong and director of athletics Don Oberhelman are scheduled to welcome John Madden's wife Virginia Madden and their sons, Mike and Joe Madden at the ceremony.
Scheduled speakers include Armstrong, Mike Madden, and Ted Tollner and Gil Stork, who were teammates of Madden and survivors of the 1960 plane crash. Madden was the Hancock College coach at the time of the crash and knew many passengers who were aboard the plane.
Madden played on offense and defense for the Cal Poly football team, and was a catcher for the baseball team, in the late 1950's before embarking on a long coaching and broadcasting career in the National Football League. He died in December of 2021 at age 85.
Cal Poly football coach Paul Wulff and football player Josh Ngaluafe will also speak at the groundbreaking ceremony.
The John Madden Football Center project is planned for completion in 2024.
