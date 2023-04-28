Cal Poly Facility 01

The John Madden Football Center is a planned 30,000 square-foot facility on the Cal Poly campus. 

 Contributed, Cal Poly Athletics

A groundbreaking ceremony for the $30 million John Madden Football Center at Cal Poly will be held Saturday afternoon following the annual Spring Game at Mustang Memorial Field.

The Spring Game kicks off at 11 a.m. The groundbreaking ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. at Mustang Memorial Plaza adjacent to the football stadium.

Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong and director of athletics Don Oberhelman are scheduled to welcome John Madden's wife Virginia Madden and their sons, Mike and Joe Madden at the ceremony.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you