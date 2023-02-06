Righetti girls soccer team senior forward Raquel Schmid and Hancock College baseball team freshman center fielder Gavin Long both had an uber-productive week last week.
As a result, Schmid is the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Female Athlete of the Week and Long is the NSBCART Male Athlete of the Week. The pair were honored during the NSBCART's weekly meeting, Monday at Giavanni's.
Schmid scored seven goals combined as the Warriors went 2-1 on the week and clinched the Ocean League championship. Righetti tied 1-1 on the road at Templeton Monday, then rolled to one-sided wins Wednesday and Friday. Schmid scored in each game, once on Monday and once Wednesday before she broke loose for five goals Friday night.
Lompoc took care of the rest for the Warriors, with a 1-0 upset of second-place Morro Bay Friday that clinched the league title for Righetti. What once shaped up as Righetti's biggest game of the year, at home against Morro Bay Tuesday night at 6 p.m., is now anti-climactic as far as the Ocean League race goes.
Though the Hancock baseball team (4-1) took its first loss of the young season, 8-3 Saturday to College of the Canyons at home, Long, a Righetti graduate, went a combined 7-for-13 with five RBIs as Hancock went 2-1 on the week.
The Bulldogs beat Long Beach City College 9-0 Tuesday and Rio Hondo 9-3 Thursday before falling to Canyons Saturday. Long is batting .652 (15-for-23) with three doubles, three triples and six RBIs on the season.
Here is a list of the attendees at the NSBCART meeting Monday.
Long, along with assistant baseball coach Nik Cardinal.
Athletic director Anthony Morales, girls wrestling team assistant coach Tori Lyons, and wrestlers Brianna Benitez, Dalila Elenes and Yari Jimenez from the squad that successfully defended its CCAA championship last week; Kahlia Melton from the girls basketball team, Jace Gomez from the boys basketball team and Luis Cortes from the boys soccer team.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Girls basketball team co-coach Natalie Gruspe and team members Tori Salazar and Martha Durazo, and girls soccer team members Schmid, Keely Camacho and Regina Reyes.
Athletic director Ashley Coelho, girls wrestling coach Chantalle Castellanos, and girls wrestling team members Hailee Taylor, Malia Ortiz and Kylie Franson.
Girls basketball coach Randy Sanford, assistant coach Kelly Mikkelson, and team members Elle Mason, Katelyn Mikkelson, Sami Walker, Maggie Moore and Liz Kerley.
Faye Fedrick from the girls wrestling team, Oliver Cruz Rivera from the boys wrestling team, and girls soccer team members Lauren Jansen and Ruby Mares, along with boys basketball team members Nikao Taylor and Jordyn Cacopardo.
Athletic director Bridgette DePalma, along with girls basketball team members Lylah Garcia, Ashley Barrientos and Elizabeth Johnson.
Girls basketeball coach Kristina Santiago, along with team members Kai Oani, Maggie Perez, Avary Cain and Kaylee Palm.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.