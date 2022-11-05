Former Cal Poly and Righetti basketball star Kristina Santiago has been named the new St. Joseph girls basketball coach, the school announced in a Friday news release.
Santiago comes in after former St. Joseph coach Analise Riezebos, who starred when she played for the Knights, stepped down to spend more time with her family, the school said in the release.
"This is a very exciting time for my family and I as I return to my hometown as a coach again," Santiago said in the news release.
"With this opportunity, we will continue to build on to an amazing program that's been established here at St. Joseph."
Riezebos guided the Knights to a CIF Central Section divisional championship during the abbreviated 2021 spring season. The Knights beat Nipomo in an Open Division third-place game last season.
Riezebos will remain in the St. Joseph program in a consulting capacity, according to the release.
"We are very thankful for coach Analise's four years with our program and elated that she will be assisting coach Santiago," St. Joseph athletic director Tom Mott said in the release. "Our Lady Knights were extremely fortunate to have two great role models in Analise and Kristina, and there's no doubt the tradition of excellence will continue."
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Santiago graduated from Cal Poly in 2012 having set eight school records. Her Cal Poly jersey was retired in 2016, and she was inducted into the Call Poly Hall of Fame a year later. She is also a member of the Righetti Hall of Fame.
She joins the Knights program after five years as a Cal Poly assistant coach. Prior to that, Santiago played professionally in Europe for five seasons, winning three straight Bulgarian NBL MVP awards from 2013-15.
"I am so grateful that Kristina is stepping in and taking over the program," Riezebos said in the release. "With her experience playing and coaching at the collegiate and professional level, she will be able to take the Knights program to the next level.
"She is a great role model for young female athletes and will be a great leader for this talented group of young women."
Santiago said, "I look forward to sharing my knowledge and experiences to further help these young ladies grow and develop on and off the court. I want to especially thank coach Analise, athletic director Tom Mott and principal Erinn Dougherty for making this happen, as I know we are all excited to see what's in store next for the program."