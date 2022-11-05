Former Cal Poly and Righetti basketball star Kristina Santiago has been named the new St. Joseph girls basketball coach, the school announced in a Friday news release.

Santiago comes in after former St. Joseph coach Analise Riezebos, who starred when she played for the Knights, stepped down to spend more time with her family, the school said in the release.

"This is a very exciting time for my family and I as I return to my hometown as a coach again," Santiago said in the news release.

