Jackson Cloud and Vic Heredia are back on the diamond and helping their squad rack up wins.

Though the former Pirates aren't doing that at Santa Ynez High School like they used to. In fact, the boys aren't even in Santa Barbara County.

Cloud and Heredia are both freshmen at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0