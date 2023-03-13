No. 12 UC Santa Barbara swept Cal Poly in a non-conference doubleheader at Cal Poly's Baggett Stadium Sunday. The Gauchos won the opener 12-4 and the nightcap 8-4.
UC Santa Barbara moved to 11-3. Cal Poly dropped to 3-10 with its ninth loss in 10 games.
The teams played the doubleheader Sunday after the entire Friday through Sunday scheduled Cal Poly home series against UNLV was cancelled because of rain, marking the first time an entire series at Baggett Stadium was cancelled because of rain. The series will not be made up.
Ivan Brethowr hit two home runs and drove in five runs, and Christian Kirtley and Corey Nunez both went 4-for-5 for UCSB in the opener. UC Santa Barbara snapped a 4-4 tie in the nightcap by scoring four runs in the ninth inning.
The Gauchos put together 20 hits in the opener.
Carter Benbrook (1-0) pitched 3 2/3 innings for the win in relief of starter Matt Ager, allowing one run with three strikeouts. Cal Poly left-hander Travis Weston (1-2) took the loss. Weston gave up six runs and 10 hits over four innings.
Aaron Casillas had two of Cal Poly's seven hits. Casillas singled and doubled.
UC Santa Barbara jumped to a 6-0 lead in the first four innings. Cal Poly narrowed the gap to 6-4 with two runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth before the Gauchos broke the game open with two runs in the eighth and four in the ninth.
Each team put together four-run rallies in the nightcap, the Mustangs in the bottom of the second and the Gauchos in the top of the third. The score remained deadlocked at 4-4 until the ninth.
The first two Gauchos hitters in the ninth drew walks. Brehowr doubled in the go-ahead run then Aaron Parker drew a bases-loaded walk. Broc Mortensen's two-run single to right-center field capped the scoring. Mortensen was once a football player at Cal Poly, but retired from the sport and is now a star baseball player at UCSB.
Cal Poly's four-run second inning was highlighted by RBI singles by Tanner Sagouspe and Tate Shimao, a run-scoring groundout by Kemet Brown and a throwing error.
Mortensen's three-run homer in the third followed Parker's RBI single and tied the game 4-4.
Each team had 10 hits. Mortensen finished with two hits and five RBIs, and UCSB center fielder Josh Williams had two hits as well. Ryan Stafford singled twice and doubled once for Cal Poly, and Sagouspe and Wyatt King each had two hits.
Steven Brooks, who pitched six innings in relief and struck out six in the series finale against Oregon State last weekend, followed with 5 2/3 innings in relief against UCSB. Brooks allowed one run and four hits and struck out seven.
Kyle Scott (0-1) took the loss, giving up all four runs in the ninth.
After UC Santa Barbara starter Reed Moring surrendered four runs and six hits in 1 2/3 innings, Gauchos relievers Jed Decooman, Nick Welch and Hudson Barrett combined for 7 1/3 scoreless innings, holding the Mustangs to four harmless hits. Barrett (1-0) struck out six over three hitless innings to get the win.
Cal Poly continues its 14-game home stand Wednesday against USC at 6 p.m. before opening Big West Conference play Friday through Sunday against Hawai'i.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.