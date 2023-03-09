Barney Eames is about to join some pretty select company.

Eames, a former long-time area football coach who did most of his coaching at Hancock College, is slated to be inducted into the California Community College Hall of Fame Saturday in Visalia, where the CCC Hall of Fame is located.

Eames will join such notables as John Madden, Pete Carroll, Jackie Robinson, Aaron Rodgers, Dick Vermeil, Steve Smith and Tom Dempsey as a fellow inductee into the CCC Hall Saturday.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

