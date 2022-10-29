102822 Cal Poly Cuevas 01

Cal Poly tight end Josh Cuevas has caught 32 passes for 358 yards and four scores this season. He is on the watch list for the Jerry Rice Award which is given annually to the top freshman player in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

The Cal Poly football team will venture north to UC Davis Saturday to resume its Battle for the Golden Horseshoe rivalry with the Aggies. Kickoff is set for 4:02 p.m.

Since the Golden Horseshoe trophy was created, UC Davis leads the series between the two teams 11-7. Davis coach Dan Hawkins is 5-0 against Cal Poly.

The Mustangs (1-6, 0-4) will go after their first Big Sky Conference win. The Aggies are 3-4, 2-2. The teams will play at Health Stadium, capacity 10,849, on the UC Davis campus.

