Cal Poly head football coach Beau Baldwin and his coaching staff have more than doubled the size of their 2022 recruiting class.
After signing 10 recruits to the National Letter of Intent in December, the Mustangs added 11 more signees -- either to NLIs or financial aid agreements --on Wednesday, the first day of the Regular Signing Period for football. The signing period ends April 1.
The first half of Baldwin's third recruiting class at Cal Poly included seven high school seniors, a pair of community college transfers and an Australian punter. The second half announced Wednesday is populated by 11 high school seniors
The Mustang newcomers in December included four wide receivers and one each for defensive back, defensive lineman, offensive lineman, quarterback, running back and the Australian punter. The second group released Wednesday features three defensive ends, a trio of defensive backs, two tight ends, an offensive lineman, a linebacker and a running back.
"Overall we were able to fill our needs in some of the spots where we felt we still had openings, where we had space to add guys to the roster," said Baldwin. "We were able to fill those in the second batch of recruiting. It was really good to sign a second running back in this class, start to build that tight end room again, and we were able to make decisions based on what's happened in the transfer portal.
"And we definitely added to the room from the D-Line perspective as well," Baldwin added. "That's where we had a high volume of guys sign with us, not just this class but those who signed with us earlier as well, and filling some definite needs at both corner and safety,
"We were able to hit almost every position in this second class with the exception of the couple spots we filled up the first time around. Great job by our coaches and we're extremely excited about this class as a whole."
Cal Poly captured the Big Sky championship in its first season in the conference (2012), has claimed five conference titles in the last 17 years, including four in the eight-year existence of the Great West Conference (2004-11), and earned its fourth NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision playoff berth in 2016.
The 11 signings from Wednesday are: Jay'Vion Cole, Cornerback, 5-11, 168, Oakland, Calif. (McClymonds HS); Zachary Denis, Defensive End, 6-5, 230, San Jose (The King's Academy); Brian Dukes, Safety, 6-4, 194, Spring Valley (Mater Dei Catholic HS); Jake East, Safety, 5-11, 190, Agoura Hills (Agoura HS); Tyrece Fairly-Diyem, Tight End, 6-2, 232, Fresno (Edison HS); Kavika Fitisemanu, Offensive Lineman, 6-4, 268, Torrance (Torrance HS); Troy Fletcher, Running Back, 5-10, 180, Huntington Beach (Edison HS); Tyler Hoffman, Tight End, 6-5, 225, Danville (San Ramon Valley HS); Julius Jordan, Defensive End, 6-3, 212, Sacramento (Cosumnes Oaks HS); Kenny Olson, Linebacker, 6-0, 205, Pleasanton (Foothill HS); and Jordan Sanders, Defensive End, 6-4, 260, Hawthorne, Calif. (Torrance HS).
In December, Cal Poly announced the signings of 10 players: Bryson Allen, WR, 6-3, 190, Tulare (Tulare Union HS/College of Sequoias); Jasdev Banwait, OT, 6-5, 270, Elk Grove (Monterey Trail HS/Sacramento CC); Logan Booher, WR, 6-2, 195, Long Beach (St. John Bosco HS); Jesse Ehrlich, P, 6-2, 175, Melbourne, Australia (Mount Scopus Memorial College); Nilasoni Finau, DL, 6-4, 312, Elk Grove (Elk Grove HS); Paul Holyfield Jr., RB, 6-0, 180, Los Angeles (Chaminade College Prep); Makhi Johnson, WR, 6-2, 185, Lower Lake (Windsor HS); Bo Kelly, QB, 6-0, 195, Dana Point (Dana Hills HS); Kai Rapolla, WR, 6-2, 180, Winchester (Rancho Christian HS); and Donovan Saunders, DB, 6-3, 180, San Diego (Cathedral Catholic HS)
College basketball
Bulldogs fall to Ventura
Hancock College dropped a league contest at home on Wednesday against Ventura College, losing 61-39.
The Bulldogs (11-10, 3-3 WSC) faced a steep deficit early on after cold shooting left the home squad trailing 22-5 at the end of the opening frame. The two teams were separated by just a five-point difference through the final three quarters.
As a team, AHC shot 22.4 percent from the floor while the Pirates (10-10, 5-1 WSC) finished with a mark of 37.1 percent.
Cary Nerelli's squad forced 19 VC turnovers in the contest, converting those mistakes for 15 points on the opposite end. Ventura also held a strong 54-38 advantage on the boards, but the Bulldogs outscored the visitors at a 22-16 margin in the paint.
Carlissa Solorio led AHC with a double-double performance after registering 14 points and 15 rebounds. Jayci Bayne also finished in double figures with 10 points while also adding three assists and three rebounds. Kayla Taylor finished the contest with six points, four blocks, and a new season-high mark of six steals.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to return to action on Saturday at home against Oxnard College. Tickets for the event, which is slated to tip-off at 5 p.m. inside of the Joe White Memorial Gymnasium, can be purchased on the school's athletics website.