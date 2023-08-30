Santa Maria native and Atascadero High School alum Elijah Cooks has made the NFL Jacksonville Jaguars' 53-man roster as a wide receiver.
Cooks is one of seven wide receivers the Jaguars kept after training camp.
He spent five years at Nevada before playing for San Jose State in 2022 as a graduate transfer. Cooks had the most productive season of his collegiate career for San Jose State, catching 69 passes for 1,076 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Cooks played in 32 of 39 games at Nevada and had at least one reception in every game he played for the Wolf Pack. In 2019, Cooks was Nevada's Outstanding Offensive Player. He caught 76 passes for 926 yards and eight touchdowns that season.
During his senior season at Atascadero in 2016, Cooks averaged nearly 97 yards a game in reception yardage and caught 12 touchdown passes.
Elijah Cooks is the younger brother of former Righetti High School basketball star Mariah Cooks, who went on to play at Washington State.
